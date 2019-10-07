Dakota Johnson Has So Many Tattoos — & No One Noticed

Every once in a while, a celebrity comes along who, well, doesn't really care about being a celebrity — so much so that the paparazzi only ever manage to catch them doing mundane errands around town, like getting groceries at Whole Foods or hiking at Runyon Canyon. Dakota Johnson is one perfect example.
Despite Johnson's low-key lifestyle, there still exists a level of fascination around the Suspiria actress; she recently, albeit temporarily, closed her tooth gap, and the reception could only be described as pure chaos. The only thing fans tend to fixate on more than Johnson's teeth and her all-but-confirmed relationship with Chris Martin is her tattoo collection.
Turns out, Johnson has at least 10 tattoos, most of which she's kept on the DL, incidentally adding to the intrigue. So, we decided to hunt down every single design — and their potential meanings.