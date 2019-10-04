5 Netflix Movies & TV Shows To Watch During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Every year in the United States, about 245,000 women and 2,200 men are diagnosed with breast cancer. For women, it’s the most common type of cancer. Every year since 1985, breast cancer charities have recognized October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to discuss the realities of the disease and raise funds for research into causes, prevention, treatments, and a cure. Whether you or a loved one has been diagnosed with breast cancer or you simply want to educate yourself, it’s understandable if you’re turning to Netflix.
While Netflix doesn’t have a designated Breast Cancer Awareness category in the same way they have a designed Halloween category, there are a handful of documentaries and TV shows that deal with breast cancer available to watch on the platform. Here are some of our favourites.