While Billie Eilish is all about the emotional songs, she's not keen on speaking publicly about her love life (the 17-year-old would much rather share her love of The Office). However, she did recount one of her early date stories with Howard Stern on Monday, and it's even worse than you'd expect a 13-year-old girl's date to be.
While the singer didn't name names, she said the boy was "super rich" and took her to the movies — with his butler.
"He kissed me, and then he said, 'That was not as magical as I thought it was gonna be,'" she remembered, which is not the type of "Bad Guy" she meant in her song. Rather than acknowledge the fact that no kiss is magical when you're 13, the boy apparently left the movie theater without even saying goodbye.
"He was super-rich, and his butler – literally, his butler – his butler was there the entire time, but in a different movie theater," she explained, adding, "I was stuck there. No one told me that they were gonna leave."
To make matters worse? "I went home and cried, and then the next day it was Valentine's Day."
But Eilish got the last laugh. With the support of an overwhelming number of fans, she released her first album earlier this year. This past weekend, she performed on Saturday Night Live. And, if that doesn't sound like justice, know this: Apparently, "Dude is hella ugly now."
In the words of Stern: "Good!"
