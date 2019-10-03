Part of the novelty of Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid's rumoured courtship was that much like summer itself, it wasn't going to last forever.
After a whirlwind of fairly public dates, Cameron and Hadid have been notably quiet for a potential couple. They were last photographed together in early September when Cameron attended Hadid's grandmother's funeral, and Wednesday night on Watch What Happens Live, Cameron, who was the show's bartender, dropped a bombshell:
“I may be single," he teased to fellow guest Jenny McCarthy.
If you've been following Cameron closely, however, that's not a huge shock. He was already laying the groundwork for the split back in an interview with Entertainment Tonight when he said the two were just friends.
“She’s an amazing person. We’ve had a great time together," he explained. “We’ve hung out a few times. That’s all.”
“The media attention has been hard on Tyler and Gigi,” a source told People. “They’re trying to navigate it right now because they know how the press can pick apart every date they have and turn it into something bigger.”
As for any details from the couple themselves, things have always been sparse. It doesn't help that Hadid has been traveling all over Europe for fashion month, and Cameron has been moving into a new apartment in New York City.
"Got a new apartment so I’m acting brand new," he captioned a photo of himself sitting in a window above the city skyline.
This means he finally has a place worthy of movie nights with Gigi Hadid, but it sounds like it's too little, too late.
