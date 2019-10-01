View this post on Instagram

And I’m off to America .Paris fashion week was a dream for me .From @ThomeBrownny show to ending at the @chanelofficial .God said do the work and I’ll give you the blessings.Im thankful for these opportunities God has given me🙏🏽 I’ll be doing the Vogue panel on October the 10th! See you there! Outfit :@chanelofficial