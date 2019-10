Reese Witherspoon Is Ready To Go Viral On TikTok

A quick history for those still wondering about why TikTok seems to be everywhere nowadays TikTok used to be Musical.ly before being bought by Chinese company ByteDance and merged with their app, TikTok, in August 2018. Since then, it has taken the world by storm with the culture of Musical.ly, dancing and lip-syncing to popular songs, and evolved into its own chaotic and entertaining beast. No doubt, even if you don’t have the app, you will have seen TikTok videos circulating on Twitter and Instagram or in compilation videos on YouTube.