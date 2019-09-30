The beginning of our week is centered around creating balance and catching up with our friends. An exciting new Moon waxes in sociable Libra on Sunday until 10:05 p.m. EST. We’re ready to explore our hidden selves starting Monday at 5:41 a.m. EST when the Moon waxes into Scorpio. Step out of yourself and consider your perception filter during this transit until Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. EST when the Moon leaves this sensitive sign. Love and beauty ruler Venus squares transformative Pluto on Tuesday, creating an air of infatuation and intrigue. Beware of getting involved with people on looks alone during this transit, as you may not like what you find down the road. If you’re in a relationship, you may be wrestling with the need to control your partner. Try to cool off and give each other space while these planets clash against each other. Make amends with those you love on Wednesday, when the Moon waxes in generous Sagittarius at 7:44 a.m. EST. Spend time reconnecting with friends and seek out exciting new experiences that you can share together until the Moon leaves this sign on Friday at 3:33 a.m. EST. Think about the power struggles you’ve experienced since April 24, when transformative Pluto went retrograde. We’re ready to move forward as the furthest planet moves direct on Thursday. Pluto, the great revealer goes direct in Capricorn on Thursday, compelling us to take control of our lives. It’s time to cut ties or begin something brand new as this planet changes direction. Communication ruler Mercury enters strategic Scorpio on Thursday, sharpening our minds and tongues. Be careful not to be too defensive as the messenger planet speeds through this sensitive sign. Bold Mars enters peaceful Libra on Friday, softening our actions. We’re committed to working as a team and supporting each other during this transit.

Think about what you’d like to achieve next week as the Moon waxes in organized Capricorn at 1:43 p.m. EST on Friday. Stick to planning your next moves and hold off on executing your plans on Saturday, when we reach our first quarter Moon at 12:46 p.m. EST. Quarter moons square against the Sun, creating stand-still energy. This is an opportunity for you to consult your feelings and evaluate how you spend your time.