Meghan Markle Just Wore The Sweetest Hair Accessory In South Africa

As with anything Markle does, this one comes with a pretty sweet backstory. While walking the streets of the colourful Bo-Kaap neighborhood in Cape Town for Heritage Day, Markle accepted a bouquet of flowers from a child who greeted her. Moments later, she chose to tuck one of the lilac blooms behind her left ear, and continued to wear it for the rest of the day, which included a celebratory meal at a home in the area.