Prince Harry Fixing Meghan Markle’s Ponytail Is The Ultimate Power Couple Move

As the famous wedding vows go , you are with your spouse for richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health, for updos or for hair down. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, embarked on their African royal tour this week, and they really took those promises to heart when visiting a workshop in Cape Town’s Nyanga township. While posing for a group photo, the Duke stood behind his wife and noticed that the hair of her ponytail was somewhat askew. He proceeded to seamlessly tuck the rogue strands behind her back. A video posted on Instagram captures the subtle moment, and is just more proof of this couple's power status.