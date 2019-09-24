Prince Harry Fixing Meghan Markle’s Ponytail Is The Ultimate Power Couple Move

As the famous wedding vows go, you are with your spouse for richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health, for updos or for hair down. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, embarked on their African royal tour this week, and they really took those promises to heart when visiting a workshop in Cape Town’s Nyanga township. While posing for a group photo, the Duke stood behind his wife and noticed that the hair of her ponytail was somewhat askew. He proceeded to seamlessly tuck the rogue strands behind her back. A video posted on Instagram captures the subtle moment, and is just more proof of this couple's power status.
This isn't the first time that Harry has been spotted moonlighting as the Duchess' hairstylist and makeup artist. A year ago, a similar video was taken in which Harry tames some of Meghan's flyaway locks in the wind, ending with a sweet rest of his chin on her shoulder.
However, this Cape Town visit is about more than just the Duchess' ponytail.
"While I'm here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know from me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister," Meghan told the crowd upon her arrival, according to People. "I am here with you and I am here for you and I thank you so much for showing my husband and I the spirit of Ubuntu and I look forward to our time over the next few days together.”
During this 10-day tour, Harry will jet north to Botswana, Angola and Malawi, and then reunite with Meghan and baby Archie in Johannesburg. But who will tend to Meghan's hair during her husband's brief absence?
