The One Thing Camila Mendes Keeps In Her Bag At All Times

Fast-forward three years, and Mendes is the lead of a hit show that shoots eight months out of the year. In that time, she's learned that she needs more than just a good antiperspirant to deal with stress. "On my days off, I hang out at home and do absolutely nothing — it keeps me sane," she explains. "I try to meditate or do something that's meditative, like going to the gym, taking a bath, or reading a book. If I'm stressed, I take my mind off whatever's stressing me out, so that I can go back to it later with a calm mind."