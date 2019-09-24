Get Cozy With This Playlist Of The Best Music Out This Fall

There's a slight chill creeping into the morning air that signals fall is ready to sweep in. It means taking the long walk home from work, digging out your coziest sweater, and indulging in the best of the pumpkin season foods. It also means it's time for a new playlist. We have put together some of the best songs out this fall to have a listen to while you go apple picking or carve a pumpkin — or whatever makes you feel like fall.
The season is bringing us new albums from FKA twigs, Charli XCX, Brittany Howard, King Princess, and more. It also means new music from Camila Cabello, Normani, and Mandy Moore — some of our faves.
Ahead, a selection of songs that will make your fall that much more musical.