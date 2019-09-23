Friends: Were Ross & Rachel Really On A Break? Therapists, Psychics, & Fans Weigh In

If you need a reminder about what lead to this pivotal quandary, let me break down the salacious details for you: Ross and Rachel have a fight about Rachel working on their anniversary, and Ross’s jealousy of her coworker, Mark. Mid-argument, Rachel says “maybe we should just take a break.” Ross looks at her with a forlorn face and then storms out, with the door slamming behind him. That night, he finds himself drunk, and he sleeps with a woman he knows from his local copy place. The next morning, Rachel comes over to make up, and the “copy girl” is still at his place hiding behind the front door. Rachel later finds out and is enraged, leading to their relationship’s demise.