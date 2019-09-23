Story from Fashion

Zendaya Channels Poison Ivy At The Emmys

Channing Hargrove
Zendaya is a force. Full stop. Fresh off of her turn in the critically acclaimed HBO series Euphoria, and her historic Tommy Now fashion show at the Apollo theater in Harlem during New York Fashion Week, she's making an appearance at the 2019 Emmys, and showing she is a literal shoo-in for DC Comics' Batman's love interest, Poison Ivy.
The Euphoria actress, 23, made her Emmy Awards debut with fiery red hair and a Vera Wang green gown with a sheer bodice and silk skirt with a sky-high split. She wore Cartier earrings and Brian Atwood shoes to complete the look.
Advertisement
Her stylist, Law Roach, shared several inspiration photos of Poison Ivy to his Instagram story on Sunday night. And of course, the internet couldn't help but celebrate how good Euphoria's Rue looked.
“When it comes to fashion, there’s nothing that Zendaya won’t try,” the star’s “image architect” stylist Law Roach told People magazine. “After working with her for eight years, she keeps it new and fresh and exciting every single time.”
Advertisement

More from Fashion