“The feeling at the moment is about ‘too much,’ too much of everything, too much,” Prada told WWD . “There’s also a call not to produce, not to consume. In this atmosphere I tried to, firstly, to do less, even though I’m not sure I was able to because when you do fashion, fashion slips through your hands.” Further, she acknowledged the internal conflict of creating a collection while being conscious of the waste. “I’ve never had as many leftovers as this season…there’s a lot of stuff we didn’t use. I certainly worked by subtraction, struggling to do so, also, because you get carried away with fashion. A dress, a pair of shoes only, you panic when it’s too little.”