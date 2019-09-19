Priyanka Chopra Threw Nick Jonas The Most Extra Birthday Party Of All Time

To ring in Jonas’ 27th year, Chopra — who wed Jonas in a massive celebration in 2018 — threw Jonas an epic football-themed birthday, complete with his birthday squad taking the field in a professional football stadium.
“My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved,” the Jonas Brother wrote on Twitter.
Though Jonas added in a video that he went off the grid during the celebration so he could really live in the moment, he shared some great photos of the big day. One includes a photo of Jonas and Chopra holding hands, wearing their respective blue jerseys that say “Nick” and “The Wife.” Another is of Jonas’ cake, which is shaped like a bottle of Villa One tequila — aka the brand of tequila founded by Jonas and partner John Varvatos.
My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved. pic.twitter.com/NXDfo0Gpnl— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) September 18, 2019
Sports are apparently a big part of Jonas and Chopra’s relationship. Chopra’s happy birthday Instagram post to Jonas last year was snapped at a stadium as well — though in that photo, it seemed like the two were merely enjoying the game from the stands, and not actively participating in the sport.
Jonas had more to celebrate on his birthday than just this epic party, he revealed on social media.
“The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage,” Jonas shared with fans on Twitter. “I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes. Means the world to have you all in my life. Here’s to 27!”
If this is 27, what will Chopra plan for Jonas' 30th?!?
