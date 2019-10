As much as the tiaras were a status symbol (if the Dowager Countess' antique foliate piece featuring 16.5 carats of old-brilliant-cut diamonds doesn't scream "extreme wealth," then what does?), so too were the smooth, milky complexions, the post-Edwardian pallor of men and women who had never worked outdoors a day in their lives. Oldham looked to the flushed faces in portraits by John Singer Sargent and Monet for inspiration, and relied on primers by Armani, Laura Mercier, and Suqqu and plenty of cream blush to recreate the effect. "Cream just makes everyone look like they have a lovely natural glow, because powder blush can be a bit heavy for when you're doing a period piece," she says. "With a cream blush, you get that dewy, slightly sheen-y sort of color, and you just look peachy and delicious. We kept it as light as we could — I'm a great believer in not putting makeup if you don't need it."