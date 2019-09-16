Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Learned About Miley Cyrus Split On Social Media

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split last month was one of the more heartbreaking celebrity splits due to a combination of them being childhood sweethearts and the fairytale nature of their reconciliation, plus the fact that they had gotten married less than a year prior. According to Page Six, Hemsworth was just as blindsided as we were — as in, he also learned of the split when reps for Cyrus released a statement announcing their breakup.
A source told Page Six that Hemsworth was in Australia when the news broke, and was apparently still fighting to save the relationship and not ready to publicly call it quits.
While unconfirmed (Refinery29 reached out to reps for comment), this would shed light on the rumour that Hemsworth filed for divorce in response to pictures of Cyrus and new rumoured girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter kissing in Italy. According to Us Weekly, it was his family who urged him to move ahead with the divorce because they were "freaked out" by Cyrus's public new relationship.
Both Cyrus and Hemsworth released their own individual statements on social media following the news, with Hemsworth first writing, "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."
Shortly after, Cyrus wrote a lengthy thread on Twitter confirming the split, and refuting accusations that she had cheated on Hemsworth with Carter.
"I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time," Cyrus said in a tweet. "You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."
