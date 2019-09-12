Meghan Markle’s BFF Claims Becoming A Royal Hasn’t Changed Her At All

“A lot of people got to know [Meghan after she started dating Harry], but I knew her before and she’s the same chick,” said Chopra Jonas. “Now that she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle.”

