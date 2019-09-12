While plenty of celebrities are taking this new fall season to change their look in a subtle way, like Kate Middleton's new honey highlights and Priyanka Chopra's chocolate brown bob, others are getting a more daring start to the chillier months.
Chief among them? Demi Lovato. After rocking a fresh blunt bob all summer long, she's now decided it's time to add some drama, choosing to go with some rather extreme highlights.
Taking a cue from Billie Eilish's daring green roots, Lovato now has neon green tips. She debuted the look on Wednesday on Instagram, posting on her Stories that her new neon-green manicure now matches her hair.
Advertisement
Apparently, we missed the real debut, as she captioned the pic: "In case some of you forgot. Yes! Green hair."
Though Lovato's definitely been experimental with hair dye before, streaking her hair with red, blonde, pink, blue, and even purple in the past, we have to say that this look may be her best and most unexpected so far. And hey, between her and Billie, we guess neon-green hair is the fall hair trend we never saw coming.
Advertisement