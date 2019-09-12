As pretty and creative as they are, Instagram beauty trends are rarely simple to execute in real life. So, when cloud makeup starting popping up on feeds last spring, we politely bowed out of the avant-garde fad. Now, the trend is getting a second life at Fashion Week — and in a way that's a whole lot easier to copy.
You might recall that the cloud trend first picked up steam on Reddit and Instagram last April, but required a tedious application process. The most popular looks included billowing intricacies on each cloud, somehow painted onto the tiniest canvas imaginable: the eyelid. The result was almost always a detailed skyscape with so much depth and dimension it could have Bob Ross shaking. But the cloudy eye makeup we've been seeing this week — at shows like Cynthia Rowley, Anna Sui, and Rosie Assoulin — utilizes simple shapes in wearable colours (think: pastels and white) that don't require an art history degree to recreate.
Ahead, check out the cloud-inspired makeup ruling the runway — along with the hero products you need to copy them.