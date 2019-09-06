Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Are Doing A Bad Job Of Not Talking About Each Other

Call it what you want, but Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello can’t stop, won’t stop talking about each other, while attempting to avoid talking about one another. It’s complicated, okay?!?
The Shamila ship has been in the back of fans’ minds ever since the two worked together on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” back in 2015. But it wasn’t until their particularly steamy song “Senorita” dropped four years later did people become convinced of their undeniable chemistry. The reality of the Cabello/Mendes romance became all the more apparent when the rumoured couple was spotted making out in a pool, in addition to a number of other obvious PDA moments. Still, Cabello and Mendes aren’t addressing the rumours directly.
“[Fans] can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching,” said Cabello, suggesting that she is, indeed, falling in love under the watch of the public eye. “I want [our relationship] to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”
That didn’t stop Cabello from sharing a sweet birthday post to Mendes, writing “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!” in the caption. How could we possibly read in between those lines?!?
Though it wasn’t exactly romantic, Cabello did share that she confided in Mendes about being self-conscious on Apple Music’s Beats 1.
“I was telling [Shawn] about when I was younger and I was on X-Factor [at] 15. I would always be so goofy in interviews and I’d read ‘She’s so annoying, she’s so this, she's so that’ and it was starting to change who I was all the time,” Cabello admitted to the outlet. “I was so self-conscious because I carried these voices in my head that weren’t mine.”
Mendes is also side-stepping Cabello talk while also, um, totally confirming that he’s in one? In a chat with fans shared via video on Twitter, Mendes was asked if he’s “in love” for the first time, to which he answered, “Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff, but it’s not just me in the relationship. There’s another person involved and I can’t say things that I feel. It’s not just me deciding, you know?”
We probably shouldn’t be surprised that these two are talking around one another in interviews. They are the pair who famously almost-but-didn’t kiss at the VMAs this year, leading to a whole bunch of intense reactions from celebrities who were all but screaming “Kiss! Kiss!”
Cabello and Mendes may say they want to keep their romance private but if they ever decide that they are really more comfortable shouting it from the rooftops, we’ll be here to listen.
