Taylor Swift Hints On Lover That She & Joe Alwyn Once Broke Up

Swift has been very protective over her relationship with Alwyn, and rightfully so. Her past relationships have been the subject of public criticism and endless tabloid fodder from the moment they step out together and long past when things end. She reflected on that precautionary instinct in a diary entry from January 2017 that was published in a booklet included with the deluxe version of Lover. Though Swift doesn’t mention Alwyn by name, the diary entry is clearly about the early months of their relationship. “I’m essentially based in London, hiding out trying to protect us from the nasty world that just wants to ruin things,” she wrote. “We have been together and no one has found out for three months now. I want it to stay that way because I don’t want anything about this to change or become too complicated or intruded upon.”