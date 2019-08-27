Why Isn't Ariana Grande At The VMAs?

Last year, Ariana Grande spent MTV's Video Music Awards making her red carpet debut with fiancé Pete Davidson and giving an incredible performance of "God Is A Woman." This year, she's living the life of an independent woman in Manchester and Paris — which is why you don't see her at the Prudential Centre for this year's VMAs. Despite that fact that she and Taylor Swift are tied for the most nominations this year with ten nods each, the 26-year-old will be raking in the accolades from afar as she continues her Sweetener/Thank U, Next world tour.
Last month, in the wake of her many noms, a fan asked Grande if she'd be attending the ceremony, according to People.
"I have shows in london the day before and after," she said alongside a sad face. A fan pointed out that, actually, she'll be in Paris, to which she replied, "my b."
However, this doesn't mean she's not grateful. In response to the news that she had been nominated for categories like Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects, Best Editing, and Best Cinematography, Grande posted a thank-you Instagram.
And she also left a heartfelt comment about her many nominations on a photo posted by director Hannah Lux Davis, who has crafted a number of Grande's music videos, including "Thank You, Next."
She also seemed to hint that she doesn't anticipate winning any awards at the award show, which may have been a contributing factor in her decision. However, it still seems Grande's absence is merely logistical, and not a repeat of her Grammys experience when the singer called out the Academy on Twitter for stifling her creativity as her reason for not attending.
"i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me," Grande wrote on social media after sharing an article in which Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich claimed the artist declined to perform due to time constraints. "i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."
