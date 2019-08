Hiddleston — who stars as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will reprise the role on an upcoming Disney+ series — had been a well-known actor for years, but it was his relationship with Swift in 2016 that put him on the radar of the Swift fandom. The then-couple reportedly met at the Met Gala — where cameras documented them sharing a dance — and dated and jet-set for a few months before ending things in September of 2016.