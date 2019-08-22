Taylor Swift found a new "lover," and her ex Tom Hiddleston discovered the importance of privacy. In a new interview with The New York Times — during which Hiddleston's publicist allegedly asked that Swift's name not be mentioned — Hiddleston cites that he abides by different rules of fame lately...which may or may not be due to his one-time relationship with Swift becoming tabloid fodder.
"I’m protective about my internal world now in probably a different way," Hiddleston told The New York Times of his early days of fame. "That’s because I didn’t realize it needed protecting before."
Hiddleston — who stars as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will reprise the role on an upcoming Disney+ series — had been a well-known actor for years, but it was his relationship with Swift in 2016 that put him on the radar of the Swift fandom. The then-couple reportedly met at the Met Gala — where cameras documented them sharing a dance — and dated and jet-set for a few months before ending things in September of 2016.
Hiddleston was more forthcoming about his relationship with Swift than many stars are about their love lives, including Swift herself, who prefers to speak about her relationships in song lyrics instead of interviews.
"The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together and we're very happy," Hiddleston told The Hollywood Reporter, denying that his relationship with Swift was a publicity stunt. (You don't wear a t-shirt with the words "I Heart TS" to Swift's annual Fourth of July party if you're not committed.) He echoed the same words to MTV News.
Alas, all things must come to an end. Many fans thought that Swift explained her relationship to Hiddleston in the reputation track "Getaway Car," which is about a woman who jumps into a new relationship (in this case, allegedly with Hiddleston) after leaving an ex-boyfriend high and dry. (Calvin Harris, according to Swift sleuths.)
If you think that Hiddleston might be salty about the way things ended, his new interview with The New York Times shuts that down. It's simply not in his worldview to see regret.
"If you go through life without connecting to people," Hiddleston asked the reporter, "how much could you call that a life?"
Hmm...maybe Hiddleston should try his hand at songwriting, because that's pretty beautiful.
