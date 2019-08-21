Julianne Hough Just Took Her Hair Platinum Blonde

As a natural blonde, Julianne Hough doesn't have to do much bleaching to keep her hair light and bright. According to her stylist, Riawna Capri of L.A.'s Nine Zero One salon, the Dancing With The Stars co-host usually maintains a minimal honey-gold highlight, which reads as au naturale.
But the jig is up, because Hough just upped her typical buttery blonde dosage, taking her choppy chin-length bob full platinum. The shade is so bright white that, even on a God-given blonde, it's a dead giveaway of bleach and a long afternoon in Capri's salon chair.
Advertisement
This past weekend, Hough posted a selfie on Instagram, debuting her new platinum tips.
At face value, Hough's hair looks white all over (possibly with a little root smudging, too). But Capri tells us that the palest tones are only focused around the face, which gives the illusion that the colour is more dramatic than it really is in person. "We took Julianne brighter — but not by much — a little goes a long way on her," Capri explains. "We focused the lightening around her face with sparkles throughout, while working off her natural root colour."
While we've been loving the star's haircut — a fun summer bob — since she chopped it back in May, this new platinum highlight definitely gives it a fresh new life for fall.
Advertisement