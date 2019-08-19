Kaia Gerber Just Added Another Dainty Tattoo To Her Collection

Kaia Gerber doesn't turn 18 until September, but her young age hasn't stopped her from racking up an impressive collection of some of the trendiest, most dainty tattoos in all of Hollywood. Over the past couple years, the model has gotten an angel on her ribcage, a tiny spaceship on her thigh, and a Picasso-esque drawing on the inside of her left arm.
Then, over the weekend, Gerber added another delicate tattoo to her lineup: a line drawing of an anatomical heart in red ink on the crook of her elbow on her right arm.
She shared a first look at the ink to her Instagram Story on Sunday and tagged the artist, Rafael Valdez, who also inked her middle name, "Jordan," on the inside of her left arm.
Whereas some stars are keen on sharing the backstories behind each tattoo, Gerber has historically kept hers under the radar. But, as she told us earlier this year, she usually uses tattoos to keep certain memories close at hand. "Each one is a memory and means something important to me," she said. "I try not to take them too seriously because each one represents a time in my life that I can look back on and remember."
Whatever the significance may be — if there is one at all — we have to say the cool outline and bright-red ink makes us want to take the image to our next tattoo appointment... with or without a memory to attach it to.
Advertisement