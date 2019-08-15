Meghan Markle Reportedly Jetted Off To Ibiza For Her Birthday, As Duchesses Do

Meghan Markle is known for being one of the more modern, relatable royals, but even the most humble among us deserve to go all-out for their birthdays. According to U.K. outlets like The Daily Mail and Hello Magazine, the Duchess hopped in a private jet earlier this month for a six-day birthday trip to Ibiza, Spain with Prince Harry and Baby Archie.
The gang reportedly touched back down in England on August 12, which means it's about time for some #latergrams to hit their joint Instagram account. However, it so far seems the family has decided to keep the whole thing private, which means no official sources have confirmed the rumoured vacay.
Advertisement
While this reported trip was a celebration of Markle's 38th year, it also marked Archie's first proper plane trip, meaning he's primed for that royal tour of South Africa and his long-awaited visit to the States. As for Markle, this trip hopefully served as a respite from the stress of new motherhood, and those persistent rumours of palace tension that have plagued her ever since she officially married into the family back in May 2018.
As for Markle's actual birthday on August 4, she and Prince Harry reportedly threw a casual family party at Frogmore Cottage, their home on Queen Elizabeth's Windsor estate. These more private, quite celebrations balance out the couple's grand wedding and star-studded baby shower, which makes their lavish, pre-baby bashes all the more understandable. However, if living low-key still includes jetting off to Ibiza, then that's a sacrifice I'm sure the family was more than willing to make.
Advertisement