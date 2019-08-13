Margot Robbie's Champagne Manicure Is Sparking The Chicest Nail-Polish Trend

As Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood continues to make headlines and dominate at the box office, Margot Robbie has never had more eyes on her. From her windswept blonde waves to her smoldering eyes, every aspect of the Aussie star's look — both on-screen and on the red carpet — oozes an effortless, non-showy kind of elegance. That aura extends to her current nail-polish shade of choice: sheer champagne.
A cross between a glossy topcoat and J.Lo's favourite white-pearl manicure, the champagne polish is barely-there, almost transparent, but glistens like a 14-carat diamond when the light hits just so. Scroll ahead for a close-up peek, then keep clicking to find the polishes you can use to get the same look.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.