ATEEZ Are Finally Seeing Their Hard Work Pay Off

After finally debuting just last October, ATEEZ went on to win for a second time on The Show five days later. And while their popularity is growing at home, it's so far been somewhat less explosive than their international success thus far. Their sold out world tour earlier this year with MyMusicTaste had already confirmed their popularity abroad, as well as their highly-anticipated performance for thousands more at KCON New York in Madison Square Garden in July. But even with all this initial success, staying top of mind in the highly-saturated landscape of K-pop groups is essential. Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho have therefore been going full-speed ahead in the short time they’ve been together, releasing three EPs, touring around the world, signing with RCA Records — making a name for themselves as a group to watch out for.