When the Jonas Brothers kicked off their Happiness Begins Tour in Miami on Wednesday, you best believe their wives were there to cheer them on. In fact, the J-Sisters kind of stole the show from the JoBros, who were celebrating their first concert since reuniting. To be fair, this was also Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas's first tour. Yes, #wivesontour is now totally a thing. So, can you blame them they for being extra when it came to celebrating of the milestone?
You certainly can't be mad at them for rolling up to the show in their Jonas Brothers gear because that's just how they do. Or, for taking a photo together in front of a balloon-filled J-Sisters backdrop. These sisters from other misters came prepared to rock this night, even letting Danielle's little girls, Alena and Valentina, in on the fun.
Chopra's Instagram wife status was solidified when she went live on her Stories to show fans what it was like in the sold-out arena. "Crushed it!" Chopra wrote later on Instagram alongside a family photo that had all the guys in it. "So proud of u guys!"
When the Jonas Brothers were asked about what it's like to tour now, Kevin told Entertainment Tonight, it's "like an army," while Joe described it as a "party" that included their wives, parents, and little brother Frankie.
"It's different, but we're enjoying every single moment," Kevin said of having his daughters on tour for him for the first time. "The girls showed up yesterday and ran into uncle Nick and uncle Joe and we were just like, 'we're here.' You know, they're ready to go."
