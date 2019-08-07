The Owner Of SoulCycle Is Fundraising For Trump

A spokesperson for Equinox told Refinery29: "Neither Equinox nor SoulCycle have anything to do with the event later this week and do not support it. As is consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians. We are committed to all our members and the communities we live in. We believe in tolerance and equality, and will always stay true to those values. Mr. Ross is a passive investor and is not involved in the management of either business.”