Sophia Bush Debuts Her Darkest Hair Colour In Years — & One Tree Hill Fans Will Love It

Anyone who was first introduced to Sophia Bush in the early aughts as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill will feel very nostalgic today: Bush just debuted her darkest hair colour in years — and she looks exactly like her iconic character.
Bush revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she officially ditched the blonde highlights she's had for two years for a dark brunette. “Back to my [Italian] roots,” she wrote on Instagram, crediting Riawna Capri, colourist and co-founder of Nine Zero One salon, for the new look.
Although the darker look is technically new, the colour is one Bush is plenty familiar with, as it was her signature shade for most of her time on One Tree Hill. Still, some fans may be surprised Bush decided to give this hair colour another chance: She once told us that the last time her hair was this dark — circa 2009 — she wasn't totally sold on the colour. "[It] works, but it’s a little too harsh for my skin tone," she explained. "I don’t mind it, but it’s not my favourite."
From the looks of it, Bush has changed her mind. After all, the actress just celebrated her 37th birthday and is feeling better than ever. "I think more about birthdays now as a true New Year's. This is a chance to set a new tone for myself," she recently explained on the podcast That's So Retrograde. "I know that I feel the best I've ever felt." There's nothing quite like overhauling your look when you're feeling as confident as Bush appears — we know B. Davis would approve.
