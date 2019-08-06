This Is How You...Ex? Lili Reinhart Sent Cole Sprouse A Love Poem For His Birthday

Break up to make up, that’s all they do — unless of course they never actually broke up and we’re just not in the know.
Amid rumours of a break-up, Reinhart recently made a heartfelt Instagram post wishing boyfriend (or ex-boyfriend?) and Riverdale co-star Sprouse a happy birthday. In the post, Reinhart explained that she looked for a poem to capture her emotions, but settled on her own thoughts — and even dropped the L-word.
“I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you. -sappy nighttime birthday poem for Cole Sprouse,” said Reinhart on Instagram.
Rumours of a Reinhart and Sprouse breakup started due to an insider report toward the end of July, but Reinhart was quick to shut down those rumours on Twitter shortly after. Since then, Reinhart has mentioned that she has no intentions of getting married anytime soon, but that her Riverdale character, Betty Cooper, will head down the aisle before her. At San Diego Comic-Con, Sprouse mentioned that the couple may face some problems in Riverdale season 4, but will ultimately come out stronger.
While neither Reinhart nor Sprouse are willing to 100% confirm the status of their relationship, it certainly seems to still be going strong, if we’re to trust Reinhart’s social media.
