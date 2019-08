Billie Eilish Details "Traumatizing" Run-In With An Obsessed Fan

Eilish's career began on SoundCloud for years ago, but it was the March release of her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? that paved the way for things like her song "Bad Guy" hanging out on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 17 weeks straight, peaking at #2 back in June. Doing what she loves is great, but the fame is hard, and leaving her friends to go on tour might be even harder.