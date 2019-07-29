After Big Little Lies, Shailene Woodley Heads Back To Standing Rock

View this post on Instagram

back on the res and feeling home again. a lot of people often wonder what ever happened to #standingrock after the media buzz and trending hashtags disappeared. my brothers @chiefeye @c2bears and many others joined together to create INDIGENIZED ENERGY. together with @givepowerfoundation, they’ve created the LARGEST solar farm in north dakota ... they are making historical moves, and it’s breathtaking to witness. can you think of anything better ?!?! fossil fuels were the reason tens of thousands of people came to standing rock in 2016... and now, they’re leading the way with SUSTAINABLE AND RENEWABLE energy sources. talk about changing a narrative and switching a paradigm. thank you #standingrock for being the groundbreaking leaders you are for the rest of us to learn from, grow beside, and create with.