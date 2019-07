Dolly Parton Champions LGBTQ+ Love & Girl Power In A Surprise Festival Appearance

During her surprise appearance, Parton didn’t just show support for LGBTQ+ love , but for her fellow female country singers. It’s “all about the girls this week and I love being one of the girls,” Parton said, before joking that she loves her men to and has been with the same one for the past 53 years. But, she said, “I just love being up here with all this girl power. I love to see us do good. I love it when we get a chance to certainly present our music and all that.”