Blue Ivy's Red Hair Is The Best Part Of Beyoncé's New Music Video

Very few people can upstage Beyoncé — yeah, we said it. Wherever the singer goes, all eyes turn to her, and all other humans are forgotten. That is, unless Blue Ivy Carter is around.
Case in point: Last week at the L.A. premiere of The Lion King, in which Beyoncé is the voice of Nala, Queen Bey hit the red carpet in an eye-catching blazer dress and pin-curled cornrows. However, it was her seven-year-old mini-me who stole the show with a coordinating outfit and jewel-wrapped braids.
Then this week, Blue Ivy officially solidified her beauty icon status with an appearance alongside her mother in the Spirit music video. In the visuals, Blue makes the cutest cameo, and she is rocking red curls to match her mom. Naturally, the Beyhive fell in love with the look.
There were many other beauty looks in the video, including Beyoncé in Fulani braids and a couple curly wigs. However, the entire hive can agree that the scene with Blue's red hair was the highlight of the music video. Some Twitter theorists even questioned if the red colour choice was an intentional nod to Halle Bailey being cast as Ariel in the upcoming Little Mermaid film.
#BeyonceSpirit music video is 🔥the Swahili in the beginning ♥️ and then blue has #redhair Her petty is on another level! people said Black Girls can’t have red hair in reference to Disney picking Halle Bailey as Ariel for the Little Mermaid.What Beyoncé and Blue Ivy go do?♥️ pic.twitter.com/g9Cnp495bZ— Mrembo_wake (@merllvy) July 17, 2019
The appearance of red hair in the "Spirit" video further solidifies it one of the most popular hair colour picks this summer. Stars like Rihanna, Ayesha Curry, and Zendaya have all been spotted wearing shades of burgundy recently. But now that we've seen it on Beyoncé and Queen Blue Ivy, the rest of us have no choice but to get in formation.
Also, Bey & Blue Ivy hopped on the red hair trend that all these Black womxn have been on so im contractually obligated to dye my hair orange too.— eat your heart out (@lani_isabelle) July 17, 2019
