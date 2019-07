All The Makeup Details You're Overlooking In The Handmaid's Tale

June

In Season 3, June is in "fight mode," according to LeBlanc. In her quest to rescue her daughter Hannah from The Republic of Gilead and protect her newborn Nicole, June's image is changing. "June is taking action, so I've chiselled her face with subtle shadows along her jawline, temples, and under her cheeks, which gives her a stronger look without using a lot of makeup," he says.Otherwise, the makeup is super minimal. For the majority of the Handmaids, LeBlanc uses Laura Mercier Oil-Free Tinted Moisturizer. "This gives the skin a slight sheen that doesn't totally mask imperfections," he explains. LeBlanc uses the shade Porcelain for Moss. "That colour is lighter than her actual complexion, which is done purposefully," he says. "June has little opportunity to get any sun, so we keep her skin pale." When the show flashes back to June's life before Gilead, LeBlanc uses the shade Natural to depict the difference between her past and present worlds.Another key element to Moss' on-camera look: faux eyebrow hairs. "We apply a few individual hairs between their eyebrows and on the outer tails to keep them looking natural and grown-in, since Handmaids and Marthas wouldn't have access to tweezers in Gilead," he tells us.