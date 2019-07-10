Angelina Jolie Just Got The Perfect Subtle Hair Upgrade For Summer

For years now, Angelina Jolie has stuck to a signature look: long, dark hair; fair, glowing skin; and the occasional red lip. But while stepping out in Paris earlier today, the actress-turned-humanitarian looked a little different, with a noticeably shorter haircut and seemingly brighter colour, too.
Jolie, who usually wears her hair just past her collarbone, rocked a centre-parted style with curled blunt-cut ends. Her dark-chocolate hair colour also looked softer and lighter with wispy caramel pieces toward the ends — very on trend for the season... not that the star is known to follow trends.
It's an unusual comparison, but the subtle summery change brings Kate Middleton's recent hair switch to mind: In the past couple of weeks, the Duchess of Cambridge — along with other celebrities, including Michelle Obama and Kim Kardashian — revealed ever-so-slightly lightened shades of brown. Obama opted for ombré blonde highlights all over her curly hair for Essence Festival last weekend, and Kardashian posed on Instagram with "frosted brown" hair.
Jolie's subtle placement and barely-there chop is a reminder that not all summer transformations need to be drastic. Sometimes, a simple trim and quick colour refresh is all you need to switch things up — even if your signature style hasn't changed since the mid-2000s.
