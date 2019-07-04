Jennifer Morrison Went Brunette For This Is Us — & You Won't Recognize Her

While we still have to wait until September 24th for the return of our favourite Tuesday-night drama, This Is Us, we already have some juicy details about the season 4 cast list: As she confirmed on Instagram in June, Once Upon a Time star Jennifer Morrison is being welcomed into the family next season.
The details of Morrison's role are still under wraps, but when she makes her first appearance on the NBC small-screen, there will be at least one big shocker: her hair colour. The typically bright-blonde actress just dyed her hair a much deeper shade, and is now fully incognito as a brunette.
The first clue that the dramatic dye job is for her new role? Alongside the photo shared on her Instagram of her new rich-chocolate waves, Morrison credited her talented stylists and tagged NBC's This Is Us. "@riawna and @nikkilee901 worked their magic once again!! #newlook @nbcthisisus," she wrote in the caption.
Morrison's colourist, Riawna Capri of L.A.'s trendy Nine Zero One Salon, also posted a shot of the This Is Us newbie — and, according to her, the glossy brown colour is actually Morrison's natural shade, or at least closer to it than her formerly bright highlights. "@jenmorrisonlive is back to her roots, literally," Capri captioned her own profile shot of the star.
Clearly, the fresh colour looks incredible on Morrison. The only downside is that waiting a few more months for the show's premiere just got a little harder, as we anxiously await to discover how the tear-jerking storyline will unfold to include the newly-brunette brunette beauty.
