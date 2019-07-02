Ever since Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got hitched in Vegas last month without so much as a pre-wedding text our way, we've been waiting not-so-patiently to see all the pics. Sure, Diplo streamed their Vegas wedding via Instagram stories, but between you and me, his camera skills could use some serious work. So, when the newlyweds announced that they'd be having a second wedding in France this summer, we weren't about to miss a single moment.
While we're fully invested in every detail of their wedding night, from the venue (Le Château de Tourreau in Provence, France) to the guest list, there's only one aspect of the ceremony that matters most: Sophie Turner's dress. For their first round at the altar, the Game of Thrones star went the chic, understated route in a Bevza jumpsuit and gold Loeffler Randall mules. But after sneaking a very blurry peak at her Paris gown, her second look was not at all what we were expecting.
The dress, which featured cap sleeves, a full skirt, and a floor-length veil, was much more traditional than the jumpsuit she wore while posing atop a Barbie car following her last wedding. But given the fact that her and Jonas are known for throwing us curve balls, we should've known she'd do the same with her dress. One thing we're not surprised about? The gown's presumed designer: Louis Vuitton. Given that the new bride is the face of the luxury fashion house, we can't think of any reason why she wouldn't seek out Nicolas Ghesquière to dress her head to toe. Of course, we won't know more until the top secret bridal details are publicly released, but in the meantime, get a blurry glimpse at her perfect wedding gown.
