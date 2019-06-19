You Have To See How Much The Hills Cast Has Changed Since 2006

The year was 2006: Songs only cost $.99 on iTunes, Pluto was downgraded to a dwarf planet, A Million Little Pieces was kicked out of Oprah Winfrey's book club, and Lauren Conrad moved out of her parents' waterfront home in Laguna Beach to start her life in L.A. There, The Hills was born.
While Pluto's planetary demotion still stands, the rest of our world looks really different 13 years later. Apple is kicking iTunes to the curb, for one. However, if you're feeling nostalgic, there are some things from 2006 that are coming back with a fresh face. Case in point: MTV is officially rebooting its popular reality show as The Hills: New Beginnings on June 24.
The 20-something cast we once knew has since grown up, gotten married, and had kids. What's more, every cast member ditched their noughties style — and we can barely recognize them. Ahead, we tracked just how much The Hills cast has changed since the show first aired. Check out their individual evolutions, ahead.