The Acne Treatment Hannah Brown Swore By While Filming The Bachelorette

The products she relied on? NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation, for its natural-looking high coverage and long wear time. Then, she'd reach for Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder. "That was my lifesaver," she told Women's Health. "I kept it with me everywhere I went." Even with her trusty products, Brown was still so preoccupied by her skin's appearance that it distracted her on dates. "I was only thinking, do I need to powder my face? Do I have too much makeup on? Will he notice that I'm broken out?" she said.