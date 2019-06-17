Apple Music revealed that Taylor Swift became the woman artist with the most pre-adds on the first day, surpassing Ariana Grande's record with thank u, next. Swift racked up 178,600-plus pre-adds worldwide on their platform during the first 24-hours, starting on June 13. She has kept going since then, and is at more than 222,400 pre-adds and growing as of June 16. Apple Music revealed that Swift also now holds the record for most pre-added pop album in its first day worldwide.