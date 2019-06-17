Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
When the Kardashian/Jenners aren't applying for trademarks for their impending product lines, they're busy releasing them. In the past few months alone, Kim announced both bridal and body collections, Kylie debuted a full-fledged skin-care line, Kourtney hawked natural goods through Poosh, and even Kendall sparked rumours of her own beauty empire. And today, Khloe and Kylie are rolling out yet another collection: Koko By Kylie Cosmetics.
For their third makeup drop together, Kylie and Khloe designed a brand-new eye shadow palette with 9-pans of neutral and rose-gold tones. They're also releasing two new shades of Kylie's famous lipsticks, along with a lip liner and a new highlighter. While the shade names are definitely questionable, from an "Allergic to Bullsh*t" lipstick to "Handbag Ho" liner, fans seem to be excited about the rose-gold colours.
With all the buzz around the collection, we asked four Refinery29 staffers to take them for a spin. They share their unfiltered opinions, ahead.
