Tessa Thompson's Beauty Evolution Is One For The Books

Sure, Rihanna got her own LVMH-backed fashion brand, and Drake's on the brink of seeing his beloved basketball team win the NBA finals, but some people would say it's actually Tessa Thompson who's having the best 2019 thus far. On the heels of reprising her role of Valkyrie in Avengers: Endgame, Thompson is currently promoting her latest film Men in Black: International, and she's set to be the voice of Lady in the Disney remake of Lady and the Tramp later this year. All this comes after her breakout roles in Westworld, Annihilation, and Sorry To Bother You. (2018 was clearly her year, too.)
But even when Thompson steps out of her eclectic roster of characters, it's her real-life persona that tends to grab people's attention — especially when it comes to her statement-making fashion and beauty choices. Now, with all eyes on her, there's no better time to walk through Thompson's impressive Hollywood transformation, from a fresh-faced actress to a bold boundary-breaking star. Check it out, ahead.