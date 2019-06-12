Beyoncé's fanbase, affectionately known as the beyhive (pronounced bee-hive, not bay-hive) will stop at nothing to protect their queen. While we were fixated on what Beyoncé was wearing as she sat court side at the Warriors Game 3, the Beyhive was honed in on a woman who leaned across Queen Bey to talk to Blue Ivy's dad (as it turns out, she was merely taking his drink order). The hardcore fans assumed it was a slight against Beyoncé and it didn't take long before the woman's identity and social accounts were swarming with the bee emoji. Beyoncé's publicist, Yvette Noel Schure, even had to address the matter, issuing a rare statement over the weekend asking the Beyhive to lead with love.
Advertisement
Schure took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of Beyoncé and Jay-Z hugging from On The Run II tour. "It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love," Schure captioned the photo. "Every single day on that tour I saw love." Then she turned her attention to the Hive, writing: "I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human," Shure said. "It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you."
View this post on Instagram
I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love. Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you. 🐝 🐝 🐝
Her statement follows Nicole Curran, wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, saying that she received death threats from Beyhive members. And while Beyoncé has not spoken out directly to her fans, she did release a new line of merch on Tuesday, including bandanas. We don't want to read too much into this but as one Twitter user pointed out, bandanas are a pretty genius marketing ploy considering the recent developments that have people calling the Beyhive a gang.
Beyoncé puts out BeyHive bandanas after everyone calls The Hive a gang.— Tre (@tretelingram) June 11, 2019
Marketing 101. 🤣
Of course, the bandanas are similar to the one she wore in Homecoming to keep her long cornrows out of her face. The scarves also double as tops for the Yeehaw Agenda — a giving and mighty Queen.
Advertisement