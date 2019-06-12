Nike recently introduced plus-size and para-sport mannequins at its London flagship store. And while the move was initially hailed as a big step forward for inclusivity in sportswear, it didn’t take long for critics to find something — anything — negative to say about the retailer’s decision.
A particularly vocal opponent to the new mannequins is Tanya Gold, a British journalist who wrote an op-ed over the weekend for The Telegraph titled, “Obese mannequins are selling a dangerous lie.” In her piece, Tanya argues that the plus-size mannequins are “immense, gargantuan, vast” and disclosed that she is “not readying herself for a run in her shiny Nike gear.”
Cue eye roll.
What Tanya didn’t account for are the numerous women out in the world who look like the mannequins in question and who do, in fact, run in their shiny Nike gear. They also ride bikes, lift weights, practice yoga — the same physical activities everyone does.
The very critics who argue that plus-size women need to exercise, will then turn around and attack them when they do work out (and, say, choose to do so in Nike gear). So, what's the real issue here? These critics aren't worried about health or exercise. The truth is they harbour so much hate for plus-size women that they don't feel they deserve representation or visibility. And that kind of hatred has no place in our society.
Several women took to social media to share their stories and explain what seeing the new mannequins means to them.
Wow @Telegraph - nice job with the Tanya Gold click bait. I look like that @nike mannequin, and I’ve done a 10k, a half, & a marathon this year. And there’s another 10k & a half coming up. If you think obese women can’t run you’ve clearly been living under a rock. pic.twitter.com/Pb2rFM5sRd— Tegwen Tucker (@tegwentucker) June 9, 2019
Tanya, with all due respect for your right to express yourself, NO. Yes, women of every size can AND DO run. And walk. And cycle. And dance. And yes, they deserve clothes just as nice as their skinnier sisters. Stop. Don’t shame and punish. Go for a run. You’ll feel better. @Nike https://t.co/A1ktQ3Qmxz— Stormgrl (@stormgrl) June 10, 2019
Imagine going to school for years just to write this article lmao. If fat girls cant have athletic wear what are they supposed to wear when trying to better themselves or be comfortable? Are women supposed to work out in jeans bc Tanya Gold thinks Nike is only for skinny ppl? pic.twitter.com/Fa7k3ZHrlE— riah (@riahkb) June 9, 2019
Actress and body positive activist Jameela Jamil wasted no time calling out Tanya for her piece, saying that her stance is “hateful, judgemental, and uneducated.”
What an ignorant shame mongering clown Tanya Gold is. What a hateful, judgemental, uneducated stance to take on what is a positive, progressive and BRILLIANT move made by @Nike @NikeLA @nikestore I COMMEND THEM ENTIRELY and think Tanya Gold best find the nearest bin and jump in🚮 https://t.co/tNbfjDUWQs— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 9, 2019
Nike has been making major moves toward becoming as inclusive as possible, whether that’s having more diversity in its ad campaigns or offering apparel in extended sizing (in 2017, Nike released its first women’s plus-size clothing collection, with pieces ranging from 1X to 3X).
“With the incredible momentum in women’s sport right now, the redesigned space [at NikeTown London] is just another demonstration of Nike's commitment to inspiring and serving the female athlete,” Sarah Hannah, Nike’s general manager and vice president for women in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said in a statement.
We’re sure it’s only a matter of time before the sportswear giant introduces more plus-size and para-sport mannequins into its other locations worldwide. And we can't wait. Haters to the left, please.
