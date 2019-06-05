The Best Books Of June 2019 Make For Great Beach Reads

Summer is the best season for a book-lover. Suddenly, reading is a cool activity. Everyone's browsing for "beach reads" and "vacation reads" and "sit in the sun and pretend you're on vacation" reads. If anything, the problem is an abundance of choice. There's just too much goodness.
We're here to make your choice easier. In addition to creating a specific list just for beach reads, we've rounded up some amazing new releases just from June 2019.
Behold, the books of June we're recommending to everyone. Expect epic novels like The Travelers by Regina Porter, which follows the complexities of sprawling families; complicated thrillers, like Searching for Sylvie Lee by Jean Kwok; and absolute blockbusters, like Taffy Brodesser-Akner's Fleishman Is In Trouble.