New Miley Cyrus Music Is Coming, Y’all — & Here’s Everything We Know About It

In the post, Cyrus is clad in a Sex Pistol’s shirt that reads “Never Mind the Bullocks,” (perhaps hinting at a new punk sound?) in a black and white shot that might be the album cover, as it has the title, She is Coming, and a parental advisory warning. Cyrus dropped a single with Mark Ronson back in November.
Cyrus dramatically captioned the image, “SHE IS COMING. 5/ 31 Pre Save now! Or live with regret for the rest of your existence.”
The sleuths over on Reddit had the album cover image and reported tracklist yesterday, and speculation abounds about what the new music will sound like, with one person writing, “I wonder what genre of music this will be. The cover art looks like it could be from a ‘90s alternative rock/grunge band.”
The release is supposedly an EP — again, per a fan on Reddit — who wrote, “So it’s actually an EP and not a full album. And the date changed for May 31. She also updated her social media profile pics to feature the artwork.”
The song titles and features are rumoured to be “Party Up the Street” (featuring Swae Lee), “Cattitude” (featuring RuPaul), “The Most,” “D.R.E.A.M” (featuring Ghostface Killah), “Unholy,” and “Mother’s Daughter.”
Cyrus took the stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough, England, on Saturday, where she debuted three new songs from the upcoming release: “Mother’s Daughter,” “Dream,” and “Cattitude.”
When performing “Cattitude” on Saturday, Cyrus appeared to offer her take on one of the most polarizing feuds of the past year, singing, “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.”
It also brings to mind the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, where the Cyrus-Minaj feud bubbled over when Minaj accepted the Best Hip-Hop Video by calling Cyrus out directly: “Back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press,” she said, adding a now-iconic line that just might have taken on a newfound relevance in 2019. “Miley, what’s good?”
Apparently, we can expect Cyrus’s 2019 rebuttal when this drops.
